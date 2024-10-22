Tips Music Aims For 30% Revenue Growth For Next Three Years

Tips Music Ltd. is poised to clock 30% revenue growth over the next three years, said Managing Director Kumar Taurani.

The music record label had released its second quarter earnings last week, whereby it had posted a 21% year-on-year growth in profit after tax at Rs 48.2 crore. It had reported Rs 39.7 crore PAT in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations expanded 32% YoY to Rs 80.6 crore.

Commenting on the results, Taurani told NDTV Profit that the company is confident of clocking revenue and PAT growth around the 30% mark.

“This year, we will do 30% top line and surpass 30% or more on PAT. Next year too, we are focussing on achieving those targets. That is my target for at least 2–3 years,” he said.

Taurani pointed out that Tips Music has worked with ambitious growth targets for the past few years.

“Earlier we used to say 15–20% bottom line. But last year, we changed that to 30% topline and 20% PAT. Last year, we did 66% PAT,” he said.