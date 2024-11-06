Tilaknagar Industries Eyes Double-Digit Volume Growth, Margins In H2

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. is confident of sustaining its margins in the next quarter, and increasing volumes during the second half of the current financial year, Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director of the company, said.

Tilaknagar Industries’ consolidated net profit grew 57.2% year-on-year to Rs 58.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 versus Rs 37 crore a year ago. The company's Ebitda margin expanded 422 basis points to 17.6% in the September quarter of the ongoing fiscal against 13.4% in the year-ago period.

The Blue Lagoon gin producer received a Rs 10.35 crore subsidy from the Maharashtra government, which further pushed its margins.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Dahanukar highlighted that even after adjusting the subsidy from the Maharashtra government, the company’s margins were at a healthy level.

“We had a margin of 17.5% for Q2, which includes an income from the government of Maharashtra towards subsidy, which was to the tune of 10 crore. Even if I adjust for the subsidy amount, the margins are coming in at a healthy 15.5%,” he said.

The top executive indicated that 15.5% could be the new normal in terms of margins for Tilaknagar Industries.

“Since commodity prices have stabilised, I don't see any uptick in commodity prices for the next quarter. We are quite confident this could be the further guidance we have for this quarter and ahead,” he noted.