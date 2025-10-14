Thyrocare Tech Declares Interim Dividend, Approves 2:1 Bonus Issue — Check Record Date, Other Details
Thyrocare's revenue during the second quarter rose 22.1% to Rs 217 crore in the July-September period.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the fiscal 2025. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 37.1 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend within 30 days from the date of the board meeting.
The company in July had issued dividend of Rs 21 and in August 2024 issued dividend of Rs 18 per share.
Thyrocare Technologies Announces First Bonus
Thyrocare Technologies on occasion of its Silver Jubilee and ahead of Diwali celebrations has approved and recommended a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means that the company will allot two shares for every share held in the diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 Highlight
The company's consolidated net profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 48 crore in the three months ended September 2025. Thyrocare's revenue during the second quarter rose 22.1% to Rs 217 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 177 crore over the last quarter.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes, rose 47.8% year-on-year to Rs 71.4 crore. The margin expanded to 33% versus 27.2%.
Thyrocare Technologies Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.24% higher at Rs 1,264 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Thyrocare Technologies shares have risen 53.99% in the last 12 months and 38.69% year-to-date.
All four analysts tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,517 implies an upside of 20%.