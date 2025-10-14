Thyrocare Tech Declares Interim Dividend, Approves 2:1 Bonus Issue — Check Record Date, Other Details

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the fiscal 2025. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 37.1 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Oct. 24 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend within 30 days from the date of the board meeting.

The company in July had issued dividend of Rs 21 and in August 2024 issued dividend of Rs 18 per share.