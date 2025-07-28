Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results: Profit Down 19%, Margin Contracts

Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 1,555.3 crore versus Rs 1,380.5 crore.

Net profit down 19% to Rs 45.7 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.

Ebitda down 71% to Rs 69.4 crore versus Rs 241 crore.

Margin at 4.5% versus 17.5%.

The retail sales of Thangamayil Jewellery climbed 28% year on year to Rs 1,505 crore during first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to Rs 1,178 crore for the year ago period.

Same store sales grew 6.83% for the quarter under review, against 19.76% during the same quarter of corresponding fiscal 2025.

The company currently operates 64 retail outlets, up from 58 in the same period last year.