Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Results: Profit Down 19%, Margin Contracts
Revenue rose 13% to Rs 1,555.3 crore.
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.'s net profit slipped 19% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for the fiscal 2026.
The company's bottom line fell to Rs 45.7 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 56.6 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Thangamayil Jewellery Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 1,555.3 crore versus Rs 1,380.5 crore.
Net profit down 19% to Rs 45.7 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.
Ebitda down 71% to Rs 69.4 crore versus Rs 241 crore.
Margin at 4.5% versus 17.5%.
The retail sales of Thangamayil Jewellery climbed 28% year on year to Rs 1,505 crore during first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to Rs 1,178 crore for the year ago period.
Same store sales grew 6.83% for the quarter under review, against 19.76% during the same quarter of corresponding fiscal 2025.
The company currently operates 64 retail outlets, up from 58 in the same period last year.
Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery closed 1.8% lower at Rs 1,800.6 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.63% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 2.18% in the last 12 months but fallen 5.26% on a year-to-date basis.
Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 41.9%.