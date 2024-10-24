Tesla Delivers Blowout Quarter, Lays Out Bold Ambitions For 2025

Musk also said that production of the dedicated robotaxi, which he calls the Cybercab, will reach volume volume production in 2026 and that the company is aiming for at least 2 million units — and “maybe 4 million ultimately.”

“Investors who wanted something today got better-than-expected profit and guidance for growth in deliveries,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management. “The long-term investors got the golden carrot.”

Musk also said Tesla was on track to roll out affordable models next year, but he disabused a long-held expectation by some investors that the company would roll out an electric vehicle to compete with mass-market autos such as the Toyota Corolla. Instead, Musk said the EV maker was focusing on its autonomous Cybercab, which he said would start out around $30,000. A regular $25,000 EV would be “pointless,” Musk said, noting that all Tesla cars being produced will have autonomous capabilities.

The billionaire also used the earnings call for his only publicly traded company to tout what he would do with a potential job in a Trump administration should the former president go back to the White House. While Musk didn’t mention Trump by name, he cited a “department of government efficiency” role that the Republican presidential candidate began floating for the Tesla CEO after Musk directed more than $75 million to his campaign. If appointed, Musk said he would create a pathway for federal approval of autonomous vehicles instead of the patchwork of state regulations that exist now.

Tesla shares soared 12% in postmarket trading in New York, potentially erasing much of the 14% decline the stock has posted so far this year through Wednesday’s close.