Telecom Q3 Results Preview: Revenue May Rise, Margin Expansion Capped By 5G Spends

The Indian telecom sector is likely to witness revenue growth in the third quarter, aided by subscriber additions and expansion. But margin expansion will remain capped by 5G-related costs.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. is likely to see revenue growth of 3.5% sequentially to Rs 38,338 crore, according to consensus analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg. The margin is likely to remain flat at 52%, with a 36% growth in net profit at Rs 2,854 crore.

The beleaguered Vodafone Idea is likely to see a revenue growth of 2% to Rs 10,957, according to Bloomberg. The margin is expected to contract to 38.6%, compared with 39.9% in the previous quarter. The net loss for the October–December quarter is anticipated to narrow to Rs 7,287 crore from Rs 8,737.9 crore in the second quarter.

However, similar estimates for Reliance Industries-owned Jio Infocomm aren't available; Prabhudas Lilladhar expected it to report revenue and Ebitda 4.1% and 7.1% higher on a sequential basis at Rs 25,760 crore and Rs 13,860 crore, respectively.

"We have also factored in ARPU of Rs 184.9 (+2% QoQ) and subscriber addition of Rs 96 lakh in Q2," it said in a note.