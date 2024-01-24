Tech Mahindra Q3 Revenue Rises, Laurus Labs Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Revenue growth at Tech Mahindra Ltd. returned after two quarters even as the company managed to recoup operational profitability.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 1.84% from the previous three months to Rs 13,101.3 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 12,801.10-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Laurus Labs Ltd.'s third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit slumped 89% year-on-year to Rs 23 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 105-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Laurus Labs Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 22.65% at Rs 1,194.92 crore vs Rs 1,544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,385 crore).
Ebitda down 55.05% at Rs 181.42 crore vs Rs 403.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 275.7 crore).
Margin contracts 1,094 bps at 15.18% vs 26.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.90%).
Net profit down 88.47% at Rs 23.34 crore vs Rs 202.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.5 crore).
DCB Bank Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)
NII up 6.3% Rs 474 corer vs Rs 446 crore.
Net profit up 11.2% Rs 126.6 crore vs Rs 113.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.6 crore).
Gross NPA at 3.43% vs 3.36% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.28% (QoQ).
Tech Mahindra Q3 Earnings FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 1.84% at Rs 13,101.3 crore vs Rs 12,863.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,801.10 crore).
EBIT up 53.79% at Rs 703.2 crore vs Rs 457.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 780.4 crore).
Margin expands 181 bps at 5.36% vs 3.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.10%).
Net profit up 3.64% at Rs 523.7 crore vs Rs 505.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 663.3 crore).
PNB Housing Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,748.05 crore vs Rs 1,707.05 crore.
Ebitda up 18.79% at Rs 1,541.84 crore vs Rs 1,297.95 crore.
Margin expands 1,216 bps at 88.2% vs 76.03%.
Net profit up 27.28% at Rs 346.54 crore vs Rs 272.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.1 crore).
Bajaj Auto Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)
Revenue up 30.04% at Rs 1,2113.51 crore vs Rs 9,315.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,766.7 crore).
Ebitda up 36.75% at Rs 2,429.87 crore vs Rs 1,776.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,284.6 crore).
Margin expands 98 bps to 20.05% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.40%).
Net profit up 36.9% at Rs 2,041.88 crore vs Rs 1,491.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,930 crore).
DLF Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 1.76% at Rs 1,521.25 crore vs Rs 1494.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,697 crore).
Ebitda up 7.12% at Rs 510.97 crore vs Rs 477 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 597 crore).
Margin expands 167 bps to 33.58% vs 31.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.20%).
Net profit up 26.59% at Rs 655.71 crore vs Rs 517.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 721 crore).
Birlasoft Q3 FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.52% at Rs 1,342.9 crore vs Rs 1,309.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,333.3 crore).
Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 193.2 crore vs Rs 185.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.1 crore).
Margin expands 22 bps to 14.38% vs 14.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).
Net profit up 11.03% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 145 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142.4 crore).
Aarti Drugs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.74% at Rs 605.94 crore vs Rs 663.96 crore.
Ebitda down 0.71% at Rs 70.14 crore vs Rs 70.64 crore.
Margin expands 93 bps to 11.57% vs 10.63%.
Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 36.71 crore vs Rs 36.67 crore.
Board declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 3,600 crore vs Rs 3,355 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,523.7 crore).
Ebitda up 20.34% at Rs 775 crore vs Rs 644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 750 crore).
Margin expands 233 bps to 21.52% vs 19.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).
Net profit up 22.01% at Rs 266 crore vs Rs 218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.5 crore).
TVS Motor Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 25.96% at Rs 8,245.01 crore vs Rs 6,545.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,335.9 crore).
Ebitda up 40.29% at Rs 924.43 crore vs Rs 658.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 932.5 crore).
Margin up 114 bps at 11.21% vs 10.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.20%).
Net profit up 68.2% at Rs 593.35 crore vs Rs 352.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 546.6 crore).
Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.02% at Rs 2,274.41 crore vs Rs 2,165.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,357.1 crore).
Ebitda up 100.74% at Rs 540.59 crore vs Rs 269.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.6 crore).
Margin expands 1,133 bps to 23.76% vs 12.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.10%).
Net profit up 181.96% at Rs 305.42 crore vs Rs 108.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.9 crore).
Sagar Cements Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 669.4 crore vs Rs 575.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 652.7 crore).
Ebitda up 83% at Rs 87.06 crore vs Rs 47.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.3 crore).
Margin expands 474 bps to 13% vs 8.26% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14.6%).
Net loss at Rs 10.18 crore vs loss of Rs 23.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 3.6 crore).
Blue Dart Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.42% at Rs 1,382.93 crore vs Rs 1,337.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,449.1 crore).
Ebitda down 6.42% at Rs 213.43 crore vs Rs 228.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).
Margin contracts 162 bps to 15.43% vs 17.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.30%).
Net profit up 0.25% at Rs 88.89 crore vs Rs 88.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.2 crore).
Tata Steel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.11% at Rs 55,311.9 crore vs Rs 57,083.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57,810 crore).
Ebitda up 54.73% at Rs 6,263.59 crore vs Rs 4047.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,526.5 crore).
Margin expands 423 bps to 11.32% vs 7.09% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).
Net profit at Rs 522.1 crore vs loss of Rs 2,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 1,687.8 crore).
Chalet Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.96% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 289.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 354.9 crore).
Ebitda up 46.25% at Rs 166 crore vs Rs 113.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.8 crore).
Margin expands 525 bps to 44.43% vs 39.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 42.8%).
Net profit down 30.98% at Rs 70.6 crore vs Rs 102.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.7 crore).
Rainbow Children's Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 335.9 crore vs Rs 306.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 340 crore).
Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 106.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.5 crore).
Margin up 30 bps at 35.12% vs 34.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 34%).
Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61.4 crore).
Ceat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2,963.1 crore vs Rs 2,727.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,994.1 crore).
Ebitda up 75.7% at Rs 417.5 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 414.5 crore).
Margin expands 537 bps to 14.08% vs 8.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).
Net profit up 419.48% at Rs 181.3 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.4 crore).
Container Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 2,210.6 crore vs Rs 2,004.5 crore.
Ebitda up 19.7% at Rs 517.5 crore vs Rs 432.4 crore.
Margin expands 183 bps to 23.4% vs 21.57%.
Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 330.6 crore vs Rs 293.4 crore.
Railtel Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 668.4 crore vs Rs 599.2 crore.
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 115.3 crore.
Margin narrows 147 bps to 17.76% vs 19.24%.
Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 62.1 crore vs Rs 68.2 crore.