Tech Mahindra Q3 Revenue Rises, Laurus Labs Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap

NDTV ProfitEarningsTech Mahindra Q3 Revenue Rises, Laurus Labs Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Wednesday.

24 Jan 2024, 11:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tech Mahindra building (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tech Mahindra building (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Revenue growth at Tech Mahindra Ltd. returned after two quarters even as the company managed to recoup operational profitability.

Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm rose 1.84% from the previous three months to Rs 13,101.3 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 12,801.10-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Laurus Labs Ltd.'s third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit slumped 89% year-on-year to Rs 23 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 105-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Laurus Labs Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)

  • Revenue down 22.65% at Rs 1,194.92 crore vs Rs 1,544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,385 crore).

  • Ebitda down 55.05% at Rs 181.42 crore vs Rs 403.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 275.7 crore).

  • Margin contracts 1,094 bps at 15.18% vs 26.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.90%).

  • Net profit down 88.47% at Rs 23.34 crore vs Rs 202.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.5 crore).

DCB Bank Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)

  • NII up 6.3% Rs 474 corer vs Rs 446 crore.

  • Net profit up 11.2% Rs 126.6 crore vs Rs 113.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.6 crore).

  • Gross NPA at 3.43% vs 3.36% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.28% (QoQ).

Tech Mahindra Q3 Earnings FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 1.84% at Rs 13,101.3 crore vs Rs 12,863.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,801.10 crore).

  • EBIT up 53.79% at Rs 703.2 crore vs Rs 457.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 780.4 crore).

  • Margin expands 181 bps at 5.36% vs 3.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.10%).

  • Net profit up 3.64% at Rs 523.7 crore vs Rs 505.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 663.3 crore).

PNB Housing Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,748.05 crore vs Rs 1,707.05 crore.

  • Ebitda up 18.79% at Rs 1,541.84 crore vs Rs 1,297.95 crore.

  • Margin expands 1,216 bps at 88.2% vs 76.03%.

  • Net profit up 27.28% at Rs 346.54 crore vs Rs 272.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.1 crore).

Bajaj Auto Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)

  • Revenue up 30.04% at Rs 1,2113.51 crore vs Rs 9,315.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,766.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 36.75% at Rs 2,429.87 crore vs Rs 1,776.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,284.6 crore).

  • Margin expands 98 bps to 20.05% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.40%).

  • Net profit up 36.9% at Rs 2,041.88 crore vs Rs 1,491.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,930 crore).

DLF Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 1.76% at Rs 1,521.25 crore vs Rs 1494.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,697 crore).

  • Ebitda up 7.12% at Rs 510.97 crore vs Rs 477 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 597 crore).

  • Margin expands 167 bps to 33.58% vs 31.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.20%).

  • Net profit up 26.59% at Rs 655.71 crore vs Rs 517.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 721 crore).

Birlasoft Q3 FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)

  • Revenue up 2.52% at Rs 1,342.9 crore vs Rs 1,309.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,333.3 crore).

  • Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 193.2 crore vs Rs 185.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.1 crore).

  • Margin expands 22 bps to 14.38% vs 14.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).

  • Net profit up 11.03% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 145 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142.4 crore).

Aarti Drugs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 8.74% at Rs 605.94 crore vs Rs 663.96 crore.

  • Ebitda down 0.71% at Rs 70.14 crore vs Rs 70.64 crore.

  • Margin expands 93 bps to 11.57% vs 10.63%.

  • Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 36.71 crore vs Rs 36.67 crore.

  • Board declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share.

Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 3,600 crore vs Rs 3,355 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,523.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 20.34% at Rs 775 crore vs Rs 644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 750 crore).

  • Margin expands 233 bps to 21.52% vs 19.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).

  • Net profit up 22.01% at Rs 266 crore vs Rs 218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.5 crore).

TVS Motor Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 25.96% at Rs 8,245.01 crore vs Rs 6,545.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,335.9 crore).

  • Ebitda up 40.29% at Rs 924.43 crore vs Rs 658.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 932.5 crore).

  • Margin up 114 bps at 11.21% vs 10.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.20%).

  • Net profit up 68.2% at Rs 593.35 crore vs Rs 352.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 546.6 crore).

Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.02% at Rs 2,274.41 crore vs Rs 2,165.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,357.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 100.74% at Rs 540.59 crore vs Rs 269.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.6 crore).

  • Margin expands 1,133 bps to 23.76% vs 12.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.10%).

  • Net profit up 181.96% at Rs 305.42 crore vs Rs 108.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.9 crore).

Sagar Cements Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  •  Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 669.4 crore vs Rs 575.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 652.7 crore).

  • Ebitda up 83% at Rs 87.06 crore vs Rs 47.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.3 crore).

  • Margin expands 474 bps to 13% vs 8.26% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14.6%).

  • Net loss at Rs 10.18 crore vs loss of Rs 23.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 3.6 crore).

Blue Dart Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.42% at Rs 1,382.93 crore vs Rs 1,337.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,449.1 crore).

  • Ebitda down 6.42% at Rs 213.43 crore vs Rs 228.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).

  • Margin contracts 162 bps to 15.43% vs 17.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.30%).

  • Net profit up 0.25% at Rs 88.89 crore vs Rs 88.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.2 crore).

Tata Steel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3.11% at Rs 55,311.9 crore vs Rs 57,083.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57,810 crore).

  • Ebitda up 54.73% at Rs 6,263.59 crore vs Rs 4047.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,526.5 crore).

  • Margin expands 423 bps to 11.32% vs 7.09% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).

  • Net profit at Rs 522.1 crore vs loss of Rs 2,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 1,687.8 crore).

Chalet Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 28.96% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 289.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 354.9 crore).

  • Ebitda up 46.25% at Rs 166 crore vs Rs 113.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.8 crore).

  • Margin expands 525 bps to 44.43% vs 39.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 42.8%).

  • Net profit down 30.98% at Rs 70.6 crore vs Rs 102.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.7 crore).

Rainbow Children's Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 335.9 crore vs Rs 306.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 340 crore).

  • Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 106.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.5 crore).

  • Margin up 30 bps at 35.12% vs 34.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 34%).

  • Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61.4 crore).

Ceat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2,963.1 crore vs Rs 2,727.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,994.1 crore).

  • Ebitda up 75.7% at Rs 417.5 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 414.5 crore).

  • Margin expands 537 bps to 14.08% vs 8.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).

  • Net profit up 419.48% at Rs 181.3 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.4 crore).

Container Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 2,210.6 crore vs Rs 2,004.5 crore.

  • Ebitda up 19.7% at Rs 517.5 crore vs Rs 432.4 crore.

  • Margin expands 183 bps to 23.4% vs 21.57%.

  • Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 330.6 crore vs Rs 293.4 crore.

Railtel Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 668.4 crore vs Rs 599.2 crore.

  •  Ebitda up 3% at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 115.3 crore.

  •  Margin narrows 147 bps to 17.76% vs 19.24%.

  •  Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 62.1 crore vs Rs 68.2 crore.

