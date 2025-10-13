Tech Mahindra Q2 Results Preview: Profit Seen Up 13%, Margin Expected To Expand On Cost Efficiencies

Tech Mahindra Ltd. will report its Q2 FY26 results on Oct 14, and analysts expect a modest improvement in operating performance, with profit seen up 13% quarter-on-quarter and margins largely stable despite higher costs and subdued demand in the communications segment.

The focus will be on the company’s progress in its turnaround plan, particularly in communications and BFSI, where management is aiming to stabilise growth and lift profitability. The H-1B visa fee hike, which imposes a $100,000 charge on new petitions, is also likely to feature in management commentary, given its potential impact on operating costs for Indian IT firms such as Tech Mahindra, one of the largest visa users in the industry.

Brokerages expect revenue growth between 0.7% and 0.8% in constant currency terms, driven by steady deal ramp-ups and stable performance in the communications vertical. Analysts see sequential growth supported by improved execution of large deals and traction in enterprise, banking and retail segments, though the telecom business is expected to remain flat. Deal wins are projected in the range of $600 million to $800 million for the quarter, according to Jefferies and Nomura.

Margin is expected to expand modestly, with most analysts projecting gains of 40–90 basis points from cost optimisation and currency tailwinds. HSBC expects margin support from rupee depreciation, while Goldman Sachs and InCred see benefits from operating leverage and efficiency initiatives. Headcount is likely to remain flat as the company focuses on utilisation and cost control.