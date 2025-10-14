Tech Mahindra Declares Rs 15 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Tech Mahindra Ltd. on Tuesday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,468 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Oct. 21 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on day. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 12.

The company in July had given its first interim dividend of Rs 30 per share.

In the previous financial year, Tech Mahindra gave Rs 3,916 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 40 per share.