Tech Mahindra Declares Rs 15 Interim Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details
Tech Mahindra Ltd. on Tuesday has announced second interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,468 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Oct. 21 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on day. Additionally, the company said it will pay the interim dividend on or before Nov. 12.
The company in July had given its first interim dividend of Rs 30 per share.
In the previous financial year, Tech Mahindra gave Rs 3,916 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 40 per share.
Tech Mahindra Q2 Result Highlights
Tech Mahindra Ltd.'s profit for the July-September period rose 5% on a sequential basis, missing analysts' estimates.
The software services provider's bottom line stood at Rs 1,194.5 crore during the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 1,140 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 1,285 crore.
While profit declined, revenue for the current quarter rose 4.8% to Rs 13,995 crore, against a relatively flat top line at Rs 13,351 crore for the quarter ended June. Bloomberg analysts had estimated a revenue of Rs 13,351 crore.
Earnings before interest and tax rose 15% to Rs 1,699.3 crore against Rs 1,477.1 crore in the previous quarter, while margin expanded to Rs 12.1% sequentially.
Tech Mahindra Share Price Today
The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock settled 1.18% higher at Rs 1,468 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day rose as much as 1.99% to Rs 1,479.80 per share.
Tech Mahindra's shares have fallen 13.26% in the last 12 months and 13.96% year-to-date.
Out of 46 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and 14 suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,588.93 implies an upside of 8.2%.