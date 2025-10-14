Tech Mahindra, Cyient DLM, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday

Tech Mahindra is likely to clock a 12.7% rise in net profit at Rs 1,285 crore and a near 3% rise in revenue to Rs 13,777 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Cyient DLM Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore and revenue of Rs 278.4 crore, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday: