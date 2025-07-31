ADVERTISEMENT
TeamLease Services Q1 Results: Profit Up 29.11%
Revenue from operations of the company grew 12.07% during the quarter at Rs 2,891.40 crore.
Staffing company TeamLease Services Ltd. on Thursday reported a 29.11% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 25.01 crore during the June quarter.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 19.37 crore in the year-ago period, TeamLease Services said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company grew 12.07% during the quarter at Rs 2,891.40 crore compared to Rs 2,579.85 crore in the same period last year.
"Resilient demand from enterprise clients and tech profiles in non-tech companies and global capability centres, have helped sustain the growth momentum,"TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said.
Shares of Teamlease on Thursday closed at Rs 1,834.70, down 2.43% on NSE.
