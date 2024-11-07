Teamlease Sees BFSI Segment Pressures Easing In March Quarter

TeamLease Services' Chief Financial Officer Ramani Dathi expects the pressures in the banking, financial services, and insurance, or BFSI segment to recover in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.

The company is one of the biggest staffing and human resources service providers in India. It caters to a wide range of industries including retail, manufacturing, IT, and BFSI.

Earlier, TeamLease Services Ltd. had indicated that it would face some pressures from the BFSI segment in Q3, following new regulations from the Reserve Bank of India.