TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA Q1 Results Today— Earnings Estimates
Tata Consultancy Services is set to kick off the earnings season on July 10.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. are among the top names that will kick-start the earnings season for the first quarter on July 10.
The tech giant is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 12,251 crore and revenue of Rs 64,628 crore for the quarter ending June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Tata Elxsi will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 170 crore and revenue of Rs 914 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday:
TCS Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 0.79% at Rs 64,479 crore (estimate: Rs 64,848.2 crore).
EBIT down 0.36% to Rs 15,601 crore (estimate: Rs 16,141.2 crore).
Margin contracted 27 basis points to 24.19% (estimate: 24.89%).
Net profit fell 1.26% to Rs 12,224 crore (estimate: Rs 12,766 crore).
India’s largest software services provider’s revenue growth is likely to be modest in constant currency terms, with foreign exchange gains providing support in reported figures, according to analysts.
Analysts are also watching for commentary on discretionary spending, deal wins, vertical performance, and any updates on employee costs.
Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 3.3% at Rs 908 crore.
EBIT down 17% to Rs 183 crore.
Margin contracted to 20.1%.
Net profit fell 13% to Rs 172 crore.
Brokerages expect mid-cap companies to report median revenue decline, with a sharp decline in Tata Elxsi due to weakness in the automotive segment. They project another quarter of weak performance due to broad based weakness across segments, especially in transportation
GTPH Hathway Ltd., Oswal Pumps Ltd., Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., Netlink Solutions India Ltd., and Ajel Ltd. will also announce their results on Thursday.