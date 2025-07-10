TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA Q1 Results Today— Earnings Estimates

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. are among the top names that will kick-start the earnings season for the first quarter on July 10.

The tech giant is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 12,251 crore and revenue of Rs 64,628 crore for the quarter ending June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Tata Elxsi will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 170 crore and revenue of Rs 914 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: