TCS Q3 Review: Brokerages Split As Inline Quarter Meets Tepid Global Demand, FY27 Hope Intact

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on TCS and raised its target price to Rs 3,540 from Rs 3,430. While it noted that underlying trends were softer than expected — especially in international business growth — the brokerage highlighted management commentary pointing to momentum holding up into calendar year 2026.

Stable margins near 25%, with management expressing confidence of moving towards 26%, and expectations of fiscal 2026 exiting at a better growth rate than last year were seen as key positives supporting FY27 assumptions.

The brokerage also sees early silver linings in the company’s AI journey, with proof-of-concept projects moving into production and AI revenues scaling up, even though the sector remains in a transition phase. It modestly nudged up financial year 2027–28 estimates and sees potential catalysts from data-center-related developments over the medium term.