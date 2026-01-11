TCS Q3 Results Preview: Margin Seen Expanding Despite BSNL Overhang

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is expected to report higher revenue and profit in the December quarter, with margins seen expanding even as growth remains constrained by the BSNL ramp-down and the impact of wage hikes. The software developer will report its third-quarter results on Monday.

Bloomberg estimates point to a 2% sequential rise in revenue, alongside an 8% increase in both operating profit and net profit. EBIT margin is seen expanding to 25.02% from 23.45% in the previous quarter.