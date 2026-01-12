TCS Q3 Results LIVE Updates: IT Behemoth's Shares Hold Gains; Dividend, Attrition In Focus

Sector-wise performance is expected to be mixed, with BFSI demand remaining a core focus area. Commentary on financial services clients, spending priorities and project scopes will be keenly tracked.

Beyond BFSI, analysts will look for updates on communications, media and other large verticals where activity may be stabilising. Signs of reduced deferrals could indicate a gradual normalisation in client behaviour.

The company’s ability to navigate uneven sector demand will be central to its near-term growth narrative.