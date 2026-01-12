TCS Q3 Results 2026: Date, Interim Dividend Announcement, Share Price History And More
Tata Consultancy Services will announce its results for the third quarter of FY 2026, ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, after-market trading hours.
TCS Q3 FY26 Results: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet next week to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025.
Through these results, the Indian IT giant will share its revenue performance, profit figures, and overall financial health for the period under review.
The Board will also consider other routine business matters during the upcoming meeting. The company is also expected to hold an earnings call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial performance in Q3FY26.
TCS Q3 Results: Date And Time
In an exchange filing dated Dec. 23, TCS informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Jan. 12, 2026, to consider and approve the company's audited standalone financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26. The results will be announced after-market trading hours.
The Board will also review and approve the audited consolidated financial results of Tata Consultancy Services and its subsidiaries for the same period.
TCS Q3 Results: Third Interim Dividend
In addition to financial results, the Board will consider a proposal for the declaration of a third interim dividend for FY26 for equity shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders based on the fixed record date.
TCS 3rd Interim Dividend: Record Date
According to the exchange filing, TCS has fixed Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.
TCS Q3 Results: Trading Window
In view of the upcoming financial results, the company has announced the closure of its trading window. As per its code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, trading in the company’s securities will remain suspended from Wednesday, Dec. 24, for designated persons. The trading window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.
TCS Q3 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call to discuss the Q3 Results at 7 p.m. on Monday. For further details, click here.
TCS Q2 Results Performance
The IT giant’s consolidated revenue rose 2.3% to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 64,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. TCS reported a 7.1% year-on-year rise in operating income (EBIT) to Rs 16,565 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 15,465 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating margin for the quarter stood at 25.2%. Net profit for the quarter increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 12,904 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 11,909 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
TCS Share Price History
TCS share price has fallen 2.35% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, TCS shares have declined by 0.6% while rising nearly a per cent in the last six months. On a year-to-date, basis TCS shares have fallen by 1.91% while rising over 9% in the last one year.
Shares of TCS ended 0.27% higher at Rs 3,212.60 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.75% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.