TCS Q1 Results Preview: Muted Growth Seen Amid BSNL Headwinds; Discretionary Outlook, Margin In Focus

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is set to announce its earnings for the April-June quarter on Thursday and analysts expect the company to post muted sequential growth as headwinds from the BSNL deal ramp-down offset gains in international markets.

India’s largest software services provider’s revenue growth is likely to be modest in constant currency terms, with foreign exchange gains providing support in reported figures, according to analysts. Meanwhile, the EBIT margin are expected to remain stable or see a slight improvement, driven by the near-completion of the BSNL project, partial deferral of wage hikes, and continued growth in international markets.

Analysts are also watching for commentary on discretionary spending, deal wins, vertical performance, and any updates on employee costs.

TCS’ growth in the quarter is expected to be softer compared to the March quarter, according to analysts. While the BSNL drag is expected to fade from the second quarter, it will weigh on the current quarter’s performance. Headcount is likely to rise sequentially, in line with expected demand from international clients.

The IT firm’s consolidated revenue is seen up 3.2% sequentially at Rs 64,627.9 crore, according to analysts consensus estimates tracked by Bloomberg. While EBIT is expected to rise 1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 15,703 crore, EBIT margin is estimated to come in at 24.29%, down from 24.91% in the previous quarter.