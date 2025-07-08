TCS Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More
TCS will hold its earnings conference call on July 10, at 7 p.m., following the release of its Q1 FY26 results.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, later this week. Earlier, the IT giant informed the stock exchanges about its Q1 earnings schedule and possible dividend announcement.
TCS Q1 Results: Date And Dividend
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 10 to review and approve the company’s financial results for the first quarter of FY26, which ended June 30, 2025. The Board will also consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for equity shareholders.
The Board will take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries.
The interim dividend, if approved, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the depository records as of July 16, 2025, which is the record date set for this purpose.
TCS Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Tata Consultancy Services has announced the closure of its trading window for insiders, in line with its code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The trading window to deal in the company’s equity shares was shut on June 23. It will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are made public. This measure is aimed at preventing any potential misuse of unpublished price-sensitive information ahead of the earnings announcement.
TCS Q1 Results: Earnings Call
TCS will hold its earnings conference call on July 10, at 7 p.m., following the release of its Q1 FY26 results. During the virtual event, the company’s leadership team will provide a detailed overview of the financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and address questions from participants.
The call will be available through a live audio webcast, with a recorded version accessible on the company’s website a few hours after the session concludes.
Investors and analysts can dial in using the following numbers:
India (Toll Primary Access): +91 22 6280 1108
India (Secondary Access): +91 22 7115 8009
Toll-free Numbers:
India: 1 800 120 1221
USA: 1 866 746 2133
UK: 0 808 101 1573
Singapore: 800 101 2045
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
Japan: 0053 116 1110
Participants with a Diamond Pass can pre-register for the conference call to connect directly without waiting for an operator.
Ahead of the earnings conference call, the company’s leadership team is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. The media interaction will be broadcast live on various business news channels and streamed on the company’s website as well as its official YouTube channel.
TCS Share Price History
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have dropped 1.60% in the last five trading sessions. In the last one month, the IT stock has dropped by 0.5%. The stock has declined 17.16% over the last six months and 17.24% so far this calendar year. In the past year, TCS shares have dropped 14.77%.
TCS shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,592.25 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,056.05 apiece on April 7, 2025.
Shares of TCS were trading at Rs 3,403 apiece, down 0.26%, on the NSE at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, compared to the benchmark Nifty50 remaining flat at 25,483.25, down 0.05%.