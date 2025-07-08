TCS Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 10 to review and approve the company’s financial results for the first quarter of FY26, which ended June 30, 2025. The Board will also consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for equity shareholders.

The Board will take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company and its subsidiaries.

The interim dividend, if approved, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members or as beneficial owners in the depository records as of July 16, 2025, which is the record date set for this purpose.