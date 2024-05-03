Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Falls 43%

During the quarter, the business volume have shown improvement. "We anticipate to continue a moderate growth over the next two quarters, with an uptick expected in Q3/Q4 FY25," said Chintan Shah, managing director of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem.

The improvement in business sentiment is evident, with a notable increase in inquiries, shift in customer behaviour along with improved volume, he added.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem closed 1.62% higher at Rs 1,248 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.76% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.