Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Falls 43%
The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 9.6 crore in the quarter-ended March.

03 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chemical solutions kept inside a lab. (Source: Pexels)</p></div>
Chemical solutions kept inside a lab. (Source: Pexels)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 43% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024.

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 9.6 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 6.82 crore.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 21% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 124.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 97.3 crore).

  • Ebitda down 3.7% at Rs 15.6 crore vs 16.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15.18 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 15.8% vs 13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.6%).

  • Net profit down 43% at Rs 9.6 crore vs Rs 16.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6.82 crore).

During the quarter, the business volume have shown improvement. "We anticipate to continue a moderate growth over the next two quarters, with an uptick expected in Q3/Q4 FY25," said Chintan Shah, managing director of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem.

The improvement in business sentiment is evident, with a notable increase in inquiries, shift in customer behaviour along with improved volume, he added.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem closed 1.62% higher at Rs 1,248 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.76% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.

