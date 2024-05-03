Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Falls 43%
The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 9.6 crore in the quarter-ended March.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 43% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024.
The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 9.6 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 6.82 crore.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 124.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 97.3 crore).
Ebitda down 3.7% at Rs 15.6 crore vs 16.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15.18 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.8% vs 13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.6%).
Net profit down 43% at Rs 9.6 crore vs Rs 16.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6.82 crore).
During the quarter, the business volume have shown improvement. "We anticipate to continue a moderate growth over the next two quarters, with an uptick expected in Q3/Q4 FY25," said Chintan Shah, managing director of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem.
The improvement in business sentiment is evident, with a notable increase in inquiries, shift in customer behaviour along with improved volume, he added.
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem closed 1.62% higher at Rs 1,248 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.76% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.