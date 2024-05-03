Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Revenue Falls Marginally, Profit Misses Estimates

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Technologies Ltd. has reported a marginal decline in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Consolidated top line of the Pune-based ER&D firm fell 1% over the previous three months to Rs 1,301 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 1,287.4-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue down 1% at Rs 1,301 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,287.4 crore).
EBIT up 0.8% at Rs 211 crore (Estimate: Rs 213.4 crore).
EBIT margin unchanged at 16.2% (Estimate: 16.58%).
Net profit down 7.6% at Rs 157 crore (Estimate: Rs 177.3 crore).