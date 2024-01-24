Tata Steel Q3 Results: Returns To Profit But Misses Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd. returned to profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.

The Tata Group-owned steelmaker reported a net profit of Rs 522.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing issued on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 1,687-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 6,196.2 crore in the previous quarter owing to higher impairment charge.

Revenue from operations declined 3.1% to Rs 55,311.88 crore, missing estimates of Rs 57,810 crore.