Tata Steel Q3 Preview: Profit May Rise On Higher Volume, Realisation

The company's consolidated production may have risen 2.9% year-on-year to 4.88 million tonne in Q3, led by a rise in domestic deliveries, offsetting the operational issues in the U.K..

The focus now shifts to the company’s Europe operations, which, as stated by Yes Securities, have been a drag on the company’s financials since its acquisition back in 2007. .

“With the company’s announcement of receiving the U.K. government’s support for the restructuring of the company’s operations in the U.K., we see a turnaround in the business as highly likely.”

In a recent turn of events, Tata Steel announced it will shut down two blast furnaces at Port Talbot, South Wales, in a phased manner with the aim of transforming its U.K. business.