Tata Steel Q2 Results: Profit Soars Nearly 50%, Beats Estimates

Tata Steel Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 49.3% sequentially, as per an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company's consolidated bottom line came in at Rs 3,101.75 crore, beating the consensus estimate of Rs 2,740 crore of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. In the previous quarter, the net profit stood at Rs 2,077.68 crore.

The steelmaker's revenue also rose 10.4% to Rs 58,689 crore, largely in line with analysts' estimates of Rs 55,898. In the first quarter of FY26, the company's top line was at Rs 53,178 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a rise of 19.8% to Rs 8,897 crore from Rs 7,427 crore in the previous quarter and margin expanded to 15.2% from 14%.

The company also announced that it will be ending its joint venture with Australian company BlueScope and acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore.

Tata BlueScope Steel Private Ltd will then become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

TBSPL was incorporated on Feb 9, 2005, and is owned by Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd. (50%), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, and BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings Australia (50%), a wholly owned subsidiary of BlueScope Steel Ltd., Australia.

TBSPL manufactures metal coated and colour coated products. It has operations in Jamshedpur, Chennai, Bhiwadi, Adityapur (Jamshedpur), and Khed City (Pune).