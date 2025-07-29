Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More
Tata Steel shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 170.18 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 30, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 122.62 apiece on Jan. 13, 2025.
Tata Steel Ltd. is scheduled to announce the results for the first quarter this week. The Tata Group company is a leading diversified steel producer. Its major products include cold-rolled steel, coated coal, hot-rolled steel and wire rods. It caters to segments such as agriculture, automotive and consumer goods. The company has a strong global presence with operations spread across more than 100 countries. Here’s everything you need to know about Tata Steel’s Q1FY26 result schedule.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated July 18, Tata Steel said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 30 to consider and take on record the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with analysts and investors.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from June 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Tata Steel Q4FY25 Results
Tata Steel reported a significant 116.5% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,200.88 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 554.56 crore in Q4FY24. Total income declined 3.7% YoY to Rs 56,679.11 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 58,863.22 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses dropped 4.1% YoY to Rs 54,167.61 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 56,496.88 crore in Q4FY24.
Tata Steel Share Price History
Shares of Tata Steel have declined 2.40% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, shares of the company have declined 0.10%. However, in the past six months, the metal stock has grown 22.02%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the Tata Group company have rallied 16.72%. Over the past year, the stock has fallen by 2.01%.
Tata Steel shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 170.18 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 30, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 122.62 apiece on Jan. 13, 2025.
At 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Tata Steel shares were trading flat at Rs 159.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.