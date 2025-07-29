Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Shares of Tata Steel have declined 2.40% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, shares of the company have declined 0.10%. However, in the past six months, the metal stock has grown 22.02%. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the Tata Group company have rallied 16.72%. Over the past year, the stock has fallen by 2.01%.

Tata Steel shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 170.18 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 30, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of Rs 122.62 apiece on Jan. 13, 2025.

At 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Tata Steel shares were trading flat at Rs 159.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.