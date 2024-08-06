Tata Power, Vedanta, TVS Motor, Lupin Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Power Co., Vedanta Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Tata Power is expected to post a net profit of Rs 965 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 17,073 crore.

Vedanta is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 2,353 crore, while TVS Motor may post a net profit of Rs 562 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include 3M India Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., BOSCH Ltd., Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., EIH Hotels Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Linde India Ltd., NCC Ltd., Power Finance Corp., PI Industries Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Solar Industries India Ltd., Symphony Ltd., and VIP Industries Ltd.