Tata Power Q4 Results Preview: Profit May Rise 17% On Strong Renewables Growth

Elara Capital and JM Financial Institutional Securities forecast Tata Power to expand its revenue and net profit by single to lower-double digits in 2024, along with strong margin expansion. Elara Capital expects revenues to rise 9.4% year-on-year, while JM Financial Institutional Securities expects an 11.12% annual increase in fiscal 2024.

The brokerages also expect margins to expand in the 17.8–18.5% range, compared to 15.4% in FY23. The power generation company's recalibrated strategy, which involves tapping high-margin captive renewable energy opportunities, is responsible for the expected Ebitda expansion.

According to JM Financial, the shift to high-margin opportunities, coupled with ventures in brownfield pumped hydro storage, exits in low-value business, expansion of transmission business beyond distribution, and visible resolution of the Mundra plant issue, positions the company for accelerated growth. The brokerage also believes that Tata Power's target of increasing its transmission portfolio to 1 lakh circuit kilometre in five years can be achieved given the large pipeline of bids worth Rs 50,000–60,000 crore in the first 6– months of CY2024.