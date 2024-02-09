ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Power Q3 Results: Profit Rises 2.3%, Beats Estimates
The power producer's consolidated net profit rose 2.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,076.12 crore in the quarter ended December.
Tata Power Co.'s third-quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.The power producer's consolidated net profit rose 2.27% year-on-year to Rs 1,076.12 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 895.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Power Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 14,651 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,636.04 crore).
Ebitda up 3.53% at Rs 2,417.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,867.48 crore).
Margin narrows 2 bps to 16.5% vs 16.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.3%).
Net profit up 2.27% at Rs 1,076.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 895.2 crore).
Shares of Tata Power closed 3.79% down, as compared with a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Sensex on Friday.
