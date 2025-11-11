Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Marginally Dip On Lower Electricity Demand

Tata Power Co. reported a subdued second quarter as heavy monsoon across India dampened electricity demand.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 15,545 crore in the July-September period, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 16,352 crore.

Net profit attributable to equity holders came in at Rs 919 crore, compared to Rs 927 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bottomline met forecast.

Operating profit denoted as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined, weighing on margin.

Tata Power Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)