Tata Power Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Marginally Dip On Lower Electricity Demand
Consolidated revenue from operations fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 15,545 crore in th.e July-September period
Tata Power Co. reported a subdued second quarter as heavy monsoon across India dampened electricity demand.
Consolidated revenue from operations fell 1% year-on-year to Rs 15,545 crore in the July-September period, missing the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 16,352 crore.
Net profit attributable to equity holders came in at Rs 919 crore, compared to Rs 927 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The bottomline met forecast.
Operating profit denoted as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined, weighing on margin.
Tata Power Q2FY26 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 15,545 crore versus Rs 15,698 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,352 crore)
Ebitda down 11.8% at Rs 3,320 crore versus Rs 3,745 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,460 crore)
Margin at 21.2% versus 23.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%)
Net profit down 0.8% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 927 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 937 crore)
Income from thermal and hydro operations plunged 46% to Rs 2,336 crore. Renewables nearly doubled to Rs 3,613 crore, while transmission and distribution rose 7% to Rs 10,936 crore.
Shares of Tata Power ended 0.3% lower at Rs 395.6 apiece on the BSE, ahead of the results, compared to a 0.4% gain in the benchmark Sensex.