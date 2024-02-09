Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Power Co., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Friday.

Tata Power is expected to post a net profit of Rs 895.2 crore as against a revenue of Rs 15,636 crore for the October-December quarter on Friday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a net profit of Rs 5.78 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates. MRF will likely post a bottom line print of Rs 500 crore, as against a top line print of Rs 6,392.7 crore on Friday, according to estimates.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 689.3 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,489.1 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Indian Railway Finance Corp., SJVN Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., The New India Assurance Co., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd., Emami Ltd., Cello World Ltd., Doms Industries Ltd., Housing & Urban Development Corp., Godrej Industries Ltd. Easy Trip Planners Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. IFCI Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Happy Forgings Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., India Tourism Development Corp., Inox Wind Ltd., and Shipping Corp. of India Ltd. will report their earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

Inox Wind Energy Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd., Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd., Campus Activewear Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., Saregama India Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd., Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Kirloskar Industries Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd., Vesuvius India Ltd., Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd., and Landmark Cars Ltd. will also report their earnings on Friday.

Max Estates Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Prakash Industries Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd., Sunflag Iron & Steel Co., Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd., and VA Tech Wabag Ltd. will also report their earnings on Friday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Friday: