Tata Power, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Fortis Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Power Co, Biocon Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are some of the companies that will report their July-September quarter financial results on Tuesday.

During the second quarter, Tata Power is expected to report a consolidated revenue of Rs 16,352 crore, according to the Bloomberg consensus estimate. The company may post an Ebitda of Rs 3,460 crore, reflecting a healthy margin of 21.2% and a net profit of Rs 937 crore.

Biocon is projected to earn a revenue of Rs 4,183 crore and a profit of Rs 108.4 crore. The Ebitda of Rs 845 crore may result in an operating margin of 20.2%.

Bharat Forge is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 3,348 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 608 crore, translating to a margin of 18.1% and a net profit of Rs 278 crore.

The forecast for Fortis Healthcare is a revenue of Rs 2,297 crore and a profit of Rs 274 crore, besides an Ebitda of Rs 528 crore, yielding a strong margin of 23%.

Thermax is projected to post a revenue of Rs. 2,814 crore. The Ebitda is expected to be Rs 265 crore, resulting in a margin of 9.4% and a net profit of Rs 177 crore.