Tata Power, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Fortis Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Check Bloomberg consensus estimates for Tata Power Co, Biocon Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Thermax Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Tata Power Co, Biocon Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are some of the companies that will report their July-September quarter financial results on Tuesday.
During the second quarter, Tata Power is expected to report a consolidated revenue of Rs 16,352 crore, according to the Bloomberg consensus estimate. The company may post an Ebitda of Rs 3,460 crore, reflecting a healthy margin of 21.2% and a net profit of Rs 937 crore.
Biocon is projected to earn a revenue of Rs 4,183 crore and a profit of Rs 108.4 crore. The Ebitda of Rs 845 crore may result in an operating margin of 20.2%.
Bharat Forge is estimated to post a revenue of Rs 3,348 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 608 crore, translating to a margin of 18.1% and a net profit of Rs 278 crore.
The forecast for Fortis Healthcare is a revenue of Rs 2,297 crore and a profit of Rs 274 crore, besides an Ebitda of Rs 528 crore, yielding a strong margin of 23%.
Thermax is projected to post a revenue of Rs. 2,814 crore. The Ebitda is expected to be Rs 265 crore, resulting in a margin of 9.4% and a net profit of Rs 177 crore.
Full List Of Companies
Financial and lending institutions such as AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, and PTC India Ltd. will report their Q2 results on Tuesday. The manufacturing and engineering space features companies like Bharat Forge Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, KSB Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Precision Camshafts Ltd.
In the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment, the list includes Biocon Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, and Fortis Healthcare Ltd. The FMCG and food-related companies featured are Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, and United Foodbrands Ltd.
The list also covers infrastructure and power companies such as Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, RITES Ltd, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. Other notable names include Awfis Space Solutions Ltd in coworking spaces, Container Corporation of India Ltd in logistics, PI Industries Ltd in agrochemicals, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd in specialty chemicals. Additionally, there are firms like Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd in the housing and construction sector, as well as Awfis Space Solutions Ltd and Yatra Online Ltd representing the services and tech-enabled businesses.