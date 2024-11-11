Tata Motors Sees Target Price Cuts As JLR Margin Pressure Dims Outlook

Brokerages are signaling a cautious road ahead for Tata Motors as challenges weigh on its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover and domestic passenger vehicle business, highlighting margin pressure, competitive headwinds, and modest growth expectations.

UBS retained a 'sell' rating, trimming its target price to Rs 780 from Rs 825 per share, implying a potential downside of 3%. The brokerage pointed out a hefty 50% drop in JLR's Ebit margins, primarily due to an 11% volume decline.

JLR's performance would have fared worse without €76 million in depreciation savings, UBS noted. Rising discount rates on JLR vehicles and increased competition in India's PV market are further points of concern, it said.