Tata Motors Q3 Profit Surges, InterGlobe Aviation Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Friday.
Tata Motors Ltd.'s profit increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales, beating consensus estimates significantly, as the company continued the streak of reporting profit for the fifth consecutive quarter.
The automaker's consolidated net profit increased 138% to Rs 7,025 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 4,557-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter beating analysts' estimates, aided by the strong demand for travel during the festive season.
The operator of India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported a 19% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a profit of Rs 2,519 crore.
Revenue rose 30.3% to Rs 19,452 crore as against Rs 14,933 crore over the same period last year.
InterGlobe Aviation Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.3% at Rs 19,452 crore vs Rs 14,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 18,266 crore).
Ebitdar up 40.4% at Rs 5,499.2 crore vs Rs 3,774.2 crore.
Margin up 300 bps at 28% vs 25%.
Net profit at Rs 2,998 crore vs Rs 1,422.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,518.6 crore).
Tata Motors Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 25% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,517 crore).
Ebitda increased 59% to Rs 15,333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,778 crore).
Margin expanded to 13.86% versus 10.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.6%).
Net profit up 138% to Rs 7,025 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,557 crore).
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.5% at Rs 63.05 crore vs Rs 63.98 crore.
Ebitda down 29% at Rs 12.9 crore vs Rs 18.14 crore.
Margin down 789 bps at 20.5% vs 28.4%.
Net profit down 22.2% at Rs 9.37 crore vs Rs 12.05 crore.
UPL Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 27.7% at Rs 9,887 crore vs Rs 13,679 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,060.4 crore).
Ebitda down 86% at Rs 416 crore vs Rs 2,964 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,635.8 crore).
Margin narrows 1,746 bps to 4.2% vs 21.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.8 crore).
Net loss of Rs 1,607 crore vs profit of Rs 1,360 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5.2 crore).
Delhivery Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 2,194.5 crore vs Rs 1,823.8 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 109.3 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 73.4 crore.
Margin at 4.98%.
Net profit at Rs 11.7 crore vs loss of Rs 195.7 crore.
Medplus Health Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.1% at Rs 1,441.5 crore vs Rs 1,190.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,462.6 crore).
Ebitda up 28.1% at Rs 91.8 crore vs Rs 71.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.7 crore).
Margin up 34 bps at 6.36% vs 6.02% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.9%).
Net profit up 2.4% at Rs 13.7 crore vs Rs 13.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12.9 crore).
Fine Organics Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 35.7% at Rs 488.4 crore vs Rs 759.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 508.9 crore).
Ebitda down 26.1% at Rs 118.24 crore vs Rs 160.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121 crore).
Margin expands 313 bps to 24.2% vs 21.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.8%).
Net profit down 11.3% at Rs 94.2 crore vs Rs 106.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 89.1 crore).
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 56.1% at Rs 82 crore vs Rs 186.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.1 crore).
Ebitda loss of Rs 39 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 11.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs -47.8 crore).
Net profit up 46.6% at Rs 50 crore vs Rs 34.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.3 crore).
Bank Of India Q3 Earnings (Standalone, YoY)
NII down 2% at Rs 5,463.5 crore vs Rs 5,595 crore.
Net profit up 62.4% at Rs 1,869.5 crore vs Rs 1,151 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,183 crore).
Gross NPA at 5.35% vs 5.84% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.41% vs 1.54% (QoQ).
Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q3 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.7% at Rs 583.6 crore vs Rs 600 crore.
Ebitda down 2.8% at Rs 109.3 crore vs Rs 112.5 crore.
Margin contracts 2 bps to 18.72% vs 18.75%.
Net profit at Rs 64.9 crore vs Rs 64.9 crore.
Metropolis Health Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 291.1 crore vs Rs 285.5 crore.
Ebitda down 8.1% at Rs 64.8 crore vs Rs 70.5 crore.
Margin contracts 243 bps to 22.26% vs 24.69%.
Net profit down 24% at Rs 27.3 crore vs Rs 35.9 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q3 Earnings FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 6,792.5 crore vs Rs 5,871 crore.
Net profit at Rs 1,162.9 crore vs Rs 480.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,131.9 crore).
Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.56% at Rs 954.67 crore vs Rs 766.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,116.6 crore).
Ebitda up 52.3% at Rs 110.65 crore vs Rs 72.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106 crore).
Margin expanded 211 bps to 11.59% vs 9.47% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.5%).
Net profit up 91.27% at Rs 74.82 crore vs Rs 32.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.5 crore).