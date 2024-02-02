Tata Motors Q3 Profit Surges, InterGlobe Aviation Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap

Tata Motors Ltd.'s profit increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales, beating consensus estimates significantly, as the company continued the streak of reporting profit for the fifth consecutive quarter.

The automaker's consolidated net profit increased 138% to Rs 7,025 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 4,557-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter beating analysts' estimates, aided by the strong demand for travel during the festive season.

The operator of India's largest airline, IndiGo, reported a 19% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 2,998 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg projected a profit of Rs 2,519 crore.

Revenue rose 30.3% to Rs 19,452 crore as against Rs 14,933 crore over the same period last year.