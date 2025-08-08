Tata Motors Q1 Results: Profit Plunges 63% But Meets Estimates

Tata Motor's performance in the quarter was impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR, said a press release. The company's profitability has largely been impacted by the US auto tariffs, as per an investor presentation.

"Despite stiff macro headwinds, the business delivered a profitable quarter, supported by strong fundamentals. As tariff clarity emerges and festive demand picks up, we are aiming to accelerate performance and rebuild momentum across the portfolio. Against the backdrop of the upcoming demerger in October 2025, our focus remains firmly on delivering a strong second-half performance," said Group Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji.

On Friday, Tata Motors shares fell 2.43% to Rs 633.70 apiece on the NSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.95% lower at 24,363.30 points.