Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Profit Sees Exponential Surge On Rs 2,600-Crore Exceptional Gain; Revenue Falls 14%

Tata Motors Ltd. reported 200 times rise in net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This was the first earnings the company posted following the demerger of its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses.

The net profit in the July-September period stood at Rs 76,170, whereas the company had posted a profit of Rs 3,446 crore in the year-ago period. This was on back of Rs 2,600 crore exceptional gain in the second quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation loss came in at Rs 1,043 crore.

The revenue, however, has fallen 13.5% for the quarter at Rs 72,349 crore compared to Rs 83,656 crore in the previous year.