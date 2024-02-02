Tata Motors, IndiGo, Torrent Pharma Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Friday.

The auto manufacturer is likely to report a net profit of Rs 4,556.7 crore as against a revenue of Rs 1,08,516.7 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The company had posted a bottom line and top line print of Rs 2,957.9 crore and Rs 87,783.2 crore, respectively, for the same quarter last year.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. will be reporting its results for the third quarter on Friday. The airline operator is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,518.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 18,266 crore, according to estimates.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to post a net profit and revenue of Rs 426 crore and Rs 2,765 crore, respectively, for the December quarter on Friday, according to consensus estimates. The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 283 crore as against a revenue of Rs 2,459 crore during the same quarter last year.

Bank of India, JSW Infrastructure Ltd., UPL Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., Century Textiles & Industries Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Transport Corp. and MOIL Ltd. will report their earnings on Friday.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Nava Ltd., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., TCNS Clothing Co., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Aegis Logistics Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., and Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd. will also report their earnings on Friday.