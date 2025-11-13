Tata Motors CV Q2 Results: Rs 867-Crore Net Loss Logged In First Earnings After Demerger, Revenue Up 6%
Tata Motors Ltd., have reported a loss for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
This is the company has posted its first ever financial results since listing and has has reported a loss. The revenue has risen 6% for the quarter at Rs 18,585 crore compared to Rs 17,535 crore in the previous year.
The net loss reported was at Rs 867 crore while the company had reported a profit of Rs 498 crore during the previous year. The Ebitda was down 98.7% for the quarter while the marhin also contracted to 0.1% compared to 9.8% in the year-ago period.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles listed on the National Stock Exchange on Nov. 12 at Rs 335 apiece, a premium of 28% over its pre-open price discovery closing price of Rs 260 apiece. On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 330.25.
The demerger legally took effect on October 1, 2025, splitting Tata Motors into two separately listed entities, Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Tata Motors CV Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% to Rs 18,585 crore versus Rs 17,535 crore.
Ebitda down 98.7% to Rs 22 crore versus Rs 1,719 crore.
Margin to 0.1% versus 9.8%.
Net loss of Rs 867 crore versus a profit of Rs 498 crore.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles includes the trucks, buses, logistics and goods transport business, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles includes passenger cars, EVs), and Jaguar Land Rover.
The CV company started to operate as a pure commercial and industrial mobility player. Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, every Tata Motors shareholder received one equity share of Rs 2 each of TMLCV for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held in Tata Motors as of the record date.
For the first 10 trading sessions, the newly listed CV stock will trade under the trade-for-trade segment, meaning no intraday trading. Investors could only buy shares if they intend to take delivery, a standard listing requirement.