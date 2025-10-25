Business NewsEarningsTata Investment Q2 Results Next Week — Check Date, Share Price History And More
Tata Investment Q2 Results Next Week — Check Date, Share Price History And More

Tata Investment Corporation’s Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Oct. 27, to consider and approve Q2FY26 results.

25 Oct 2025, 11:35 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Tata Investment Q2 Results
Tata Investment Corporation recently announced a stock split. (Photo source: Wikimedia Commons)
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is set to release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, early next week.

The Tata Group entity operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC). A subsidiary of Tata Sons, the NBFC invests in long-term assets like equity shares and debt instruments of both listed and unlisted companies.

Ahead of the release of Q2FY26 results, the company completed a 1:10 stock split last week on Oct. 14, resulting in the division of every share of a face value of Rs 10 into ten units of Rs 1 each.

The stock split was implemented to make the stock more affordable and improve liquidity, as per the company. The Board of Directors of Tata Investment Corporation had approved the stock split proposal in August.

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results: Date

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Oct. 27, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure

In line with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the company’s trading window has been closed for designated persons. The trading window has been shut since Wednesday, Sept. 24. It will remain closed till Wednesday, Oct. 29, both days inclusive.

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Results

Tata Investment Corporation reported a modest increase in revenue and profit in Q1FY26. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 145.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 2% from Rs 142.46 crore in the same period a year ago. Its profit after tax grew 11.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 146.3 crore in Q1FY26, against Rs 131.07 crore in Q1FY25.  

Tata Investment Corporation Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions, the Tata Group stock has declined 4.44%. Shares of Tata Investment Corporation gained nearly 0.33% in the last one month. In the past six months, the shares have rallied over 37.06%. Year-to-date, Tata Investment shares have gained 22.64%. In the last one year, the stock has advanced 28.75%.

Tata Investment Corporation shares recorded their last 52-week high of Rs 1,184.7 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 3. Shares of the company hit a 52-week low of Rs 514.52 apiece on Feb. 17, 2025.

Tata Invesment Corporation shares ended 1.57% higher at Rs 840 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.37% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.

