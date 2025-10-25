Tata Investment Q2 Results Next Week — Check Date, Share Price History And More

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. is set to release its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, early next week.

The Tata Group entity operates as a non-banking financial company (NBFC). A subsidiary of Tata Sons, the NBFC invests in long-term assets like equity shares and debt instruments of both listed and unlisted companies.

Ahead of the release of Q2FY26 results, the company completed a 1:10 stock split last week on Oct. 14, resulting in the division of every share of a face value of Rs 10 into ten units of Rs 1 each.

The stock split was implemented to make the stock more affordable and improve liquidity, as per the company. The Board of Directors of Tata Investment Corporation had approved the stock split proposal in August.