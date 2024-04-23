NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Elxsi Q4 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Shrinks
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Shrinks

Revenue of the ER&D firm fell 0.91% over the previous three months to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

23 Apr 2024, 06:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Company)</p></div>
(Photo: Company)

Revenue growth at Tata Elxsi Ltd. faltered in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and profitability took a hit, amid a slowdown afflicting India's $250-billion IT services industry.

Revenue of the ER&D firm fell 0.91% over the previous three months to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 940-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Tata Elxsi Q4 FY24 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue falls 0.91% to Rs 905.94 crore (Estimate: Rs 939.73 crore).

  • EBIT down 4.49% at Rs 233.70 crore (Estimate: Rs 252.63 crore).

  • EBIT margin down 96 basis points at 25.79% (Estimate: 26.88%).

  • Net profit down 4.6% at Rs 196.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 207.37 crore).

  • Dividend of Rs 70 per share declared.

Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Tuesday, Tata Elxsi shares fell 0.57% to Rs 7,393.85 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.12% higher at 73,738.45 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT