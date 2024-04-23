Tata Elxsi Q4 Results: Profit Down, Revenue Shrinks

Revenue growth at Tata Elxsi Ltd. faltered in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and profitability took a hit, amid a slowdown afflicting India's $250-billion IT services industry.

Revenue of the ER&D firm fell 0.91% over the previous three months to Rs 905.94 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 940-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.