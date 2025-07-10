Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Profit Down 16%, Misses Estimates

Tata Elxsi Ltd. reported a 16% decline in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, thereby missing analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June fell to Rs 144.4 crore from Rs 172.4 crore in the previous quarter. Bloomberg had estimated the bottom line at Rs 170.1 crore.

Revenue fell 1.8% sequentially to Rs 892.10 crore from Rs 908.34 crore. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was of Rs 914.13 crore.

The earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT, saw a 11% decline to Rs 162.4 crore as against Rs 183 crore in the last quarter, along with the EBIT margin which stood at 18.2% versus 20.1% in the previous quarter.

"This quarter was challenging across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies," said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director of Tata Elxsi.