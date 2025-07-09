Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Preview: Profit To Decline Amid Broad Segment Based Weakness, Demand Uncertainty

Tata Elxsi Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Thursday.

The IT sector is expected to post mixed revenue growth in the first quarter, with large-cap companies reporting muted CC revenue growth while mid-cap companies are expected to deliver strong growth. Factors such as US tariff measures and broader macroeconomic challenges may limit discretionary spending.

As per Bloomberg estimates, Tata Elxsi’s revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 914.13 crore, compared to Rs 908.34 crore a year ago.

EBIT is likely to advance 6% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 183 crore, while margin is expected to expand to 21.2% from 20.14% in the previous quarter. Net profit is seen falling to Rs 170.13 crore for the quarter from Rs 172.42 crore.