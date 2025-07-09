Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Preview: Profit To Decline Amid Broad Segment Based Weakness, Demand Uncertainty
As per Bloomberg estimates, Tata Elxsi’s revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 914.13 crore, compared to Rs 908.34 crore a year ago.
Tata Elxsi Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the April-June quarter on Thursday.
The IT sector is expected to post mixed revenue growth in the first quarter, with large-cap companies reporting muted CC revenue growth while mid-cap companies are expected to deliver strong growth. Factors such as US tariff measures and broader macroeconomic challenges may limit discretionary spending.
As per Bloomberg estimates, Tata Elxsi’s revenue for the June quarter is expected to rise 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 914.13 crore, compared to Rs 908.34 crore a year ago.
EBIT is likely to advance 6% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 183 crore, while margin is expected to expand to 21.2% from 20.14% in the previous quarter. Net profit is seen falling to Rs 170.13 crore for the quarter from Rs 172.42 crore.
Q4 Preview (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue seen 0.6% higher at Rs 914.13 crore versus Rs 908.34 crore.
EBIT seen 6% higher at Rs 194 crore versus Rs 183 crore.
Margin seen at 21.2% versus 20.14%.
Profit falls 1.3% to Rs 170.13 crore versus Rs 172.42 crore.
Brokerage Views
JPMorgan | Rating: Under Weight | Target Price: Rs 4,000
The brokerage had cut revenue by 1-4% and margins by 100-250 basis points, driving 4-10% EPS cuts over financial years 2026-28E, driven by headwinds in Auto ER&D.
Cut our target PE from 31x to 28x.
Valuation at 44x FY26 P/E, based on Bloomberg consensus, is excessive, and thus the brokerage finds the risk-reward unattractive.
A reverse DCF implies an 18% revenue CAGR over the next decade, which, according to the brokerage is overly optimistic.
Upside risks include (1) rupee depreciation vs. the FX basket, which could help earnings; (2) increased ER&D spending and increased offshoring by clients; and (3) margin expansion from higher growth.
HDFC Securities | Rating: Reduce | Target Price: Rs 6,185
For mid-cap companies, growth ranges from +3.7% to -3.4% quarter-on-quarter in CC terms.
The growth laggards will include Tata Elxsi on the back of a weak transportation and communications segment.
However, mid-tier valuations continue to be elevated.
Net sales expected at Rs 903 crore, down 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, and EBIT at Rs 186 crore, up 1.6% quarter-on-quarter. Margin is likely to expand 44 basis points to 20.6%. Profit is likely to fall 3.6% to Rs 166 crore.
Key deals from international clients include an order from the European College of Sports and Exercise Physicians for establishing a global engineering centre. Domestically, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India gave an order for vehicle software engineering and SDV development.
InCred
A favourable scale, flexibility in constructing large deals, agile decision-making, and a level playing field created by changing the technology landscape could help mid-cap companies to better capture the incremental mind and market share.
Entry valuations for select names are already factoring many of these positives, and hence, investors could focus on companies with a favourable rate of change.
Revenue is expected to fall 1.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 908.34 crore. Revenue softness was led by a high single-digit decline in the media and communications vertical and softness in the transportation vertical but was partly offset by a better performance in healthcare.
EBIT for the quarter under review is likely to fall 2.2% to Rs 225.21 crore, and margin will likely contract to 24.3%. Lower utilisation, negative operating leverage, and S&M investments will impact the EBIT margin but will be partly offset by rupee depreciation.
Profit for the first quarter will likely fall 9.8% to Rs 184.08 crore.
Key monitorable: Demand trends across segments and buildup of adjacencies in focus verticals.
Nirmal Bang | Rating: Hold | Target Price: Rs 6,119
Mid-cap players may see -1.8% to 6.4% CC growth due to better TCV growth.
Expect -3.0% CC quarter-on-quarter revenue growth due to weakness in transportation and media verticals.
Large deals continue to become part of the deal pipeline.
Expect margins to expand by 70 basis points due to tight cost control and absence of cost pressure.
Key monitors for the result: a) demand outlook for transportation and media vertical, b) Mercedes GCC deal win, c) rare earth material curb by China impact, and d) margin levers and aspiration for financial year 2026.
Axis Capital | Rating: Reduces | Target Price: Rs 4,900
Expect revenue to decline 0.5% quarter-on-quarter CC with a sequential cross-currency benefit of 260 basis points.
Expect margins to remain flat as exchange benefits offset the impact of soft revenues.
Key things to watch out for: (1) update on fiscal year 2026E growth outlook after a potentially weak first quarter; (2) commentary on business outlook in auto OEMs, including JLR; (3) outlook on healthcare and media/communications; and (4) deal pipeline in the near term
IIFL Capital | Rating: Add | Target Price: Rs 5,810
Expect Tata Elxsi to have a soft quarter with a decline of 1.7% cc quarter-on-quarter in revenue, driven by weakness in the automotive and media and communication verticals.
Expect EBIT margins to contract by 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter due to revenue decline.
The brokerage will watch out for commentary on demand and decision-making cycles, fiscal 2026 growth and margin outlook, and deal ramp-up trajectory.
Kotak Institutional Equities
The tech company is expected to post another weak quarter with a 2.6% c/c quarter-on-quarter revenue decline, primarily led by a mid-to-high single-digit decline in the media & communications vertical and a modest decline in transportation.
Transportation would be impacted by the generally weak spending environment and moderating spending at the top client.
Gradual ramp-up in large engagement drives sharp decline in media & communications vertical.
EBIT margin down by 10 basis points quarter-on-quarter due to large deal transition costs and top-line performance.
The brokerage expects investor focus on: (1) overall demand outlook in SDS segment and fiscal 2026 growth aspirations; (2) commentary on engagements with JLR and other clients in transportation; (3) outlook on R&D spending by automotive clients in the wake of multiple business uncertainties; (4) outlook of media & communications vertical; (5) investments to enhance GTM capabilities; and (6) progress on scale-up of adjacencies in each of the three focus verticals.
PL Capital | Rating: Sell | Target Price: Rs 4,830
Mid-cap companies are expected to report median revenue decline of 2.5% quarter-on-quarter CC with sharp decline in Tata Elxsi due to weakness in the automotive segment.
Expect Tata Elxsi report another quarter of weak performance due to broad based weakness across segments especially in Transportation.
Expect Tata Elxsi to report 5.8% Quarter-on-Quarter decline and 2.9% Quarter-on-Quarter in USD terms.
Expect EBIT margin to 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter due to weak first quarter performance.
Key monitorable will be commentary for recovery in transportation segment.