Tata Elxsi Hints At ER&D Recovery: Management Optimism Lifts Sectoral Sentiment

Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s Q1 FY26 results may have disappointed at first glance, but the underlying management commentary has turned the tide for the engineering R&D sector.

Despite opening at Rs 5,720 and initially seeing selling pressure, the stock rebounded to an intraday high of Rs 6,040, before closing with a modest 1.6% decline.

The broader Street responded positively to the upbeat tone on ER&D recovery. Peer stocks, such as L&T Technology Services and KPIT Technologies, gained 1–2% in trade on Friday, driven by optimism around deal ramp-ups and improved margin visibility.