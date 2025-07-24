Tata Consumer Q1 Review: Margin Recovery Ahead? Brokerages Weigh In

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. reported its first-quarter earnings for FY26 on Wednesday, posting a 15.1% rise in net profit to Rs 334 crore. While revenue grew 9.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,779 crore, the results fell short of analyst expectations, particularly on operating margins, prompting a mixed response from brokerages.

Brokerages noted the resilience in core categories like tea and salt but flagged concerns over muted growth in newer businesses and margin volatility.

Ebitda declined 9% to Rs 607 crore, and margins contracted to 12.7% from 15.3% a year earlier. Analysts had expected stronger performance, with Bloomberg consensus pegging revenue at Rs 4,813 crore and Ebitda at Rs 648 crore.