Tata Consumer Q1 Results Preview: Margin Likely To Expand On Lower Raw Material Costs

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is expected to report a solid performance in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven by strategic acquisitions and favourable market conditions.

The consolidated net profit of the Tata Tea maker is likely to grow 9.6% to Rs 351.2 crore in the quarter ended June. The Ebitda margin is projected to widen 50 basis points to 15.1%, according to a consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Volume growth is expected to be in the mid-single digits, while the margin expansion is likely due to softening raw-material prices. The consolidation of margin-accretive acquisitions is expected to contribute positively to the company's financial performance, according to brokerages.

Key factors to monitor include tea and coffee prices, the impact of pricing interventions in international markets, and favourable commodity price movements, they said.