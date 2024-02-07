NDTV ProfitEarningsTata Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17.3%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17.3%, Misses Estimates

Revenue from operations increased, mainly driven by underlying growth of 10% in India business, 6% in international business and 4% in non-branded business.

07 Feb 2024, 05:07 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

However, revenue has risen 9.47% during the October-December period, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

Tata Consumer Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.47% at Rs 3,803.9 crore vs Rs 3,474.6 crore.

  • Ebitda up 26.13% at Rs 572.4 crore vs Rs 453.8 crore.

  • Margin at 15.04% vs 13.06%.

  • Net profit down 17.26% at Rs 301.5 crore vs Rs 364.4 crore.

Revenue from operations increased, mainly driven by underlying growth of 10% in India business, 6% in international business and 4% in non-branded business

The India packaged beverages business delivered 4% revenue growth. Coffee continued its strong performance, with revenue growth of 32% for the quarter.

The India foods business grew 13%, continuing its double-digit growth trajectory.

The value-added salt portfolio retained momentum and recorded 23% revenue growth during the quarter. Tata Sampann portfolio recorded robust growth of 40%.

The company launched 45 new stock-keeping units in modern trade so far this year, and e-commerce now accounts for 10.7% of the India business, it said.

For the quarter, the international business revenue rose 11% and 6% in constant currency terms.

Tata Starbucks added 22 net new stores during the quarter and entered six new cities.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products closed 0.61% higher, as compared with a 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT