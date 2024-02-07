Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17.3%, Misses Estimates

Revenue from operations increased, mainly driven by underlying growth of 10% in India business, 6% in international business and 4% in non-branded business

The India packaged beverages business delivered 4% revenue growth. Coffee continued its strong performance, with revenue growth of 32% for the quarter.

The India foods business grew 13%, continuing its double-digit growth trajectory.

The value-added salt portfolio retained momentum and recorded 23% revenue growth during the quarter. Tata Sampann portfolio recorded robust growth of 40%.

The company launched 45 new stock-keeping units in modern trade so far this year, and e-commerce now accounts for 10.7% of the India business, it said.