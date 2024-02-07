Tata Consumer Products Q3 Profit Falls, Sobha Revenue Down— Earnings Wrap

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

However, revenue has risen 9.47% during the October-December period, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 52.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 15.1 crore in the October-December period, as compared with Rs 31.8 crore over the same period last year.

The company's revenue was down to Rs 684.9 crore, as against the Rs 942.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.