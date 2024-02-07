Tata Consumer Products Q3 Profit Falls, Sobha Revenue Down— Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Wednesday.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
However, revenue has risen 9.47% during the October-December period, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.
Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 52.6% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 15.1 crore in the October-December period, as compared with Rs 31.8 crore over the same period last year.
The company's revenue was down to Rs 684.9 crore, as against the Rs 942.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Consumer Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.47% at Rs 3,803.9 crore vs Rs 3,474.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,811.86 crore).
Ebitda up 26.13% at Rs 572.4 crore vs Rs 453.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 549.46 crore).
Margin expands 198 bps to 15.04% vs 13.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.40%).
Net profit down 17.26% at Rs 301.5 crore vs Rs 364.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 349.84 crore).
Profit miss on back of loss of Rs 91.53 crore exceptional item.
Lupin Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.24% at Rs 5,197.41 crore vs Rs 4,322 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,861.11 crore).
Ebitda up 94.85% at Rs 1,037.94 crore vs Rs 532.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 872.67 crore).
Margin expands 764 bps to 19.97% vs 12.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 18%).
Net profit up 299.5% at Rs 613.12 crore vs Rs 153.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 433.29 crore).
Sobha Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.1% at Rs 684.9 crore vs Rs 868.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 942.92 crore).
Ebitda down 16.5% at Rs 74.08 crore vs Rs 88.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.20 crore).
Margin expands 59 bps to 10.8% vs 10.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.10%).
Net profit down 52.6% at Rs 15.08 crore vs Rs 31.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.62 crore).
Power Grid Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.55% at Rs 11,549.8 crore vs Rs 11,261.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,438.44 crore).
Ebitda up 3.22% at Rs 10,212.9 crore vs Rs 9,893.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,950.12 crore).
Margin expands 57 bps to 88.42% vs 87.85% (Bloomberg estimate: 87%).
Net profit up 10.5% at Rs 4,028.3 crore vs Rs 3,645.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,731.65 crore).
Star Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 651.4 crore vs Rs 617.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 649.7 crore).
Ebitda up 37.2% at Rs 148.8 crore vs Rs 108.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.6 crore).
Margin expands 527 bps to 22.8% vs 17.6%.
Net profit up 39.1% at Rs 73.52 crore vs Rs 52.87 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 64 crore).
Manappuram Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 34.1% at Rs 2,326.7 crore vs Rs 1,734.5 crore.
Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 575.3 crore vs Rs 393.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 467.30 crore).
EPL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 975.1 crore vs Rs 944.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,030.56 crore).
Ebitda up 23.1% at Rs 183.4 crore vs Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 192.20 crore).
Margin expands 303 bps to 18.8% vs 15.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.70%).
Net profit up 38.6% at Rs 87.3 crore vs Rs 63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67.85 crore).
Revenue up on back of increase in other income to Rs 23.7 crore from Rs 4.3 crore.
Religare Enterprise Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 31.5% at Rs 1,537.2 crore vs Rs 1,168.6 crore.
Net profit at Rs 33.58 crore vs loss at Rs 95.55 crore.
Other income includes interest income tax refund of Rs 25.94 crore.
Kalpatru Projects Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 4,896 crore vs Rs 4,004 crore.
Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 424 crore vs Rs 374 crore.
Margin down 68 bps at 8.7% vs 9.3%.
Net profit up 32.1% at Rs 144 crore vs Rs 109 crore.
Aarti Pharmalabs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.9% at Rs 448.7 crore vs Rs 471.6 crore.
Ebitda up 10.9% at Rs 95.68 crore vs Rs 86.25 crore.
Margin expands 303 bps to 21.3% vs 18.3%.
Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 52.76 crore vs Rs 47.69 crore.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.89% at Rs 2,088 crore vs Rs 2,673 crore.
Ebitda down 80.87% at Rs 84 crore vs Rs 439 crore.
Margin down 1240 bps at 4.02% vs 16.42%.
Net profit down 70.24% at Rs 97 crore vs Rs 326 crore.
Borosil Renewables Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.3% at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 245.8 crore.
Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 20.24 crore vs Rs 18.71 crore.
Margin down 148 bps at 6.1% vs 7.6%.
Net loss at Rs 15.89 crore vs profit at Rs 5.84 crore.
Gujarat Industries Power Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 6.09% at Rs 353.56 crore vs Rs 376.47 crore.
Ebitda up 14.74% at Rs 94.54 crore vs Rs 82.39 crore.
Margin up 485 bps at 26.73% vs 21.88%.
Net profit up 36.71% at Rs 46.62 crore vs Rs 34.1 crore.
Apollo Tyres Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.68% at Rs 6,595.36 crore vs Rs 6,422.75 crore.
Ebitda up 32.26% at Rs 1,208.1 crore vs Rs 913.37 crore.
Margin expands 409 bps to 18.31% vs 14.22%.
Net profit up 78.13% at Rs 496.63 crore vs Rs 278.79 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35.85% at Rs 2,657.12 crore vs Rs 1,955.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,752.60 crore).
Ebitda up 21.93% at Rs 596.98 crore vs Rs 489.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 166.50 crore).
Margin contracts 256 bps to 22.46% vs 25.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.50%).
Net profit down 20.64% at Rs 109.81 crore vs Rs 138.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 87.50 crore).
Piccadily Agro Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55.88% at Rs 191.9 crore vs Rs 123.1 crore.
Ebitda up 95.55% at Rs 34.3 crore vs Rs 17.54 crore.
Margin up 362 bps at 17.87% vs 14.24%.
Net profit up 548.69% at Rs 44.89 crore vs Rs 6.92 crore.
Protean eGov Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 13.51% at Rs 203.86 crore vs Rs 235.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.40 crore).
EBIT loss at Rs 9.27 crore vs profit of Rs 71.6 crore.
Net profit down 53.53% at Rs 15.23 crore vs Rs 32.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.10 crore).
Cummins India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.78% at Rs 2,509.79 crore vs Rs 2,148.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,281.45 crore).
Ebitda up 35.5% at Rs 510.92 crore vs Rs 377.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 366.65 crore).
Margin expands 281 bps to 20.35% vs 17.54% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.10%).
Net profit up 20.56% at Rs 498.91 crore vs Rs 413.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 359.15 crore).
India Pesticides Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 30.77% at Rs 150.68 crore vs Rs 217.64 crore.
Ebitda down 28.93% at Rs 33.07 crore vs Rs 46.53 crore.
Margin expands 56 bps at 21.94% vs 21.37%.
Net profit down 31.02% at Rs 23.99 crore vs Rs 34.78 crore.