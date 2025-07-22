Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results On July 23 — Here's All You Need To Know

Shares of Tata Consumer Products have risen 0.48% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased by 2.41%, and in the past six months, the shares have gone up by 11.92%. On a year-to-date basis, Tata Consumer Products shares climbed 17.65%. Over the past year, it has declined 10.13%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1247.37 apiece on the NSE on July 23, 2024. The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 882.90 apiece on Dec. 20, 2024.

At 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Tata Consumer Products shares were trading 0.70% lower at Rs 1,082.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.