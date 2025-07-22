Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results On July 23 — Here's All You Need To Know
The Tata Group owned company will conduct an earnings call on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Q1FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors this week to approve the results for Q1FY26. Tata Consumer is one of India’s leading FMCG brands and it consists of brands such as Tetley, Tata Tea and Himalayan Water. Its brands have a presence in over 40 countries. Here's everything you need to know about Tata Consumer Products' Q1FY26 results schedule.
Tata Consumer Products Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 16, Tata Consumer Products said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 23, Wednesday, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Tata Consumer Products Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company will host an earnings call on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Q1FY26 results with investors and analysts.
Tata Consumer Products Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from June 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1.
Tata Consumer Products Q4FY25 Results
Tata Consumer Products reported a 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.07 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 267.71 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 17.64% YoY to Rs 4,664.73 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,965.39 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenses increased 21% YoY to Rs 4,180.35 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 3,455.93 crore in Q4FY24.
Tata Consumer Products Share Price History
Shares of Tata Consumer Products have risen 0.48% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased by 2.41%, and in the past six months, the shares have gone up by 11.92%. On a year-to-date basis, Tata Consumer Products shares climbed 17.65%. Over the past year, it has declined 10.13%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1247.37 apiece on the NSE on July 23, 2024. The stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 882.90 apiece on Dec. 20, 2024.
At 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Tata Consumer Products shares were trading 0.70% lower at Rs 1,082.70 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.