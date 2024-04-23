Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. will be among the major firms to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2024 on Tuesday.

Tata Consumer is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 4,003.37 crore and Rs 343.29 crore, respectively, for the three months through March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

ICICI Prudential is likely to report a net profit of Rs 230.80 crore and revenue of Rs 17,953.15 crore.

Tata Elxsi Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Ltd., MCX Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd. and 360 One WAM Ltd. will also announce their quarterly results.