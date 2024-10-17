Tata Communications Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 32%, Misses Estimates

Tata Communications Ltd. reported a 32% quarter-on-quarter fall in net profit for the second quarter of this financial year, missing analyst estimates.

The telecommunication firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.27 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 333 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This was above the Rs 271 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 5,767 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 5,777 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, 0.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,116 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 19.4% from 19.9% in the previous quarter. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 647 crore and 16.20%, respectively.