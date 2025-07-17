Tata Communications Q1 Results: Profit Falls 82% On High Base Effect

Revenue down 0.5% to Rs 5,959.9 crore versus Rs 5,990.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,043.7 crore).

Ebitda rises 1% to Rs 1,136.8 crore versus Rs 1,122.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,307 crore).

Margin expands to 19.1% versus 18.7% (Estimate: 21%).

Net profit falls 82% to Rs 189.98 crore versus Rs 1,040.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 351.1 crore).

"Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter — with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," said AS Lakshminarayanan, chief executive officer of Tata Communications.

Tata Communications also received approval from its board of directors to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.44% higher at Rs 1,731.6 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tata Communication's shares have fallen 6.45% in the last 12 months and risen 1.66% year-to-date.

Out of nine analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2161,902 implies an upside of 9.8%.